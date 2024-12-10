Military trials conduct under Act of Parliament: Tarar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said military trials are conducted under an Act of Parliament and the right to a fair trial is not affected in such cases.

In a video message today, he said there is also a right to appeal against a military court’s decision.

The Minister said founding chairman of the PTI has been extolling the virtues of military courts in the past.

He said some people are politicizing the issue of military courts and the PTI is trying to make the issue of military courts controversial.

Attaullah Tarar said a trial in military courts occurs when someone attacks a defense institution. He said cases of attacks on military installations are tried in military courts as per the law.

The Minister said there is irrefutable evidence against those who were tried in military courts. He clarified that the culprits of the May 9th incidents will be punished according to the law. However, he said that the right to a fair trial will be observed. He said Pakistan has never violated international laws.

Attaullah Tarar said that the rule of law is essential and that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also taught to uphold the supremacy of the law.