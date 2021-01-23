Miller excited to play for Zalmi ahead of PSL 6

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: South Africa’s David Miller, who will represent the Peshawar Zalmi franchise in the upcoming edition of the Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six, expressed his excitement ahead of the event in a video released by Peshawar Zalmi’s official YouTube channel.

The 31-year-old claimed that he was chuffed to play in one of the great cricketing nations of the world while looking forward to featuring in matches held in Karachi and Lahore.

“Really chuffed to play for the Peshawar Zalmi family in the sixth edition in the PSL next month. Pakistan is one of the great cricketing nations. I can’t wait to play in Karachi and Lahore. See you all there, can’t wait. Cheers!” said Miller.

The left-handed batsman has represented South Africa in 132 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) scoring 3231 runs at an average of 40.38 and a strike rate of 100.62. In Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) the batsman has featured in the national side in 78 encounters scoring 1409 runs at an average of 29.35 at a remarkable strike rate of 138.40.

The power-hitter is set to feature in the Peshawar Zalmi line-up in the upcoming PSL 6 and figures to be an important asset for the franchise throughout the tournament.