Miller picked to take charge of war in Afghanistan

KABUL: A special operations officer has been chosen to lead US and coalition forces in Afghanistan, international media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The head of the Joint Special Operations Command has been picked to lead the war, according to Reuters. The three-star general, Scott Miller, would replace Gen. John Nicholson.

Gen. Miller will be the ninth US general in 17 years to take charge of the war in Afghanistan and the first to be appointed under President Donald Trump, says the Associated Press.

Miller has led some of America’s most-secretive missions against suspected terrorists around the globe. Drones and elite units including the Army’s Delta Force and the Navy’s SEAL Team Six have played a key role in this warfare.

Having served in Somalia, Afghanistan and Iraq, Miller is expected to head a mission that is heavily dependent on American special-operations forces.

The Department of Defence refused to comment on Nicholson’s replacement. “We have no announcement on any changes,” Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Kone Faulkner told Reuters.

On Monday, a US government watchdog said there had been few signs of progress by Afghan security forces between January and March, despite assertions that Taliban had been weakened.

