Miller says ANDSF crushed enemies in battlefield

KABUL (AT News): In a meeting with President Ashraf Ghani, NATO top commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller has said that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have beaten the militants and killed key terrorist members recently across the country.

In a statement the presidential palace said the US general has shared the information about the evaluation of the Afghan security forces organizations with President Ghani.

He emphasized that the coordination among the security forces have been significantly intensified.

This is as the Afghan security forces have launched their aggressive and clearing operations in more than 13 provinces of the country.

Meanwhile, the defense ministry said that over 46 militants have been killed and 15 others wounded in aerial and ground operations conducted by the security forces within past 24 hours.

The Afghan security forces have taken the responsibility for the majority of operation in the country.

Last year President Ghani has announced that over 45,000 security forces had been killed since he took the office.