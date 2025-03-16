Millers call for effective water management

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Several watermill owners in northern Balkh province have raised concerns at water shortages severely affecting their business.

They urge the caretaker government to manage effectivelywater resources by constructing dams, check dams and canals.

Balkh remains one of the provinces where residents still prefer grinding wheat, corn and barley in watermills to using diesel-powered machines.

Currently, about 25 watermills are operational in the Sholgara district of the province.

Mohammad Naseem, a local watermill owner, said many people in the province continued to consume watermill-ground flour that made tastier and higher-quality bread.

However, he complained that recent water shortages had disrupted the operations of watermills.

Another miller, Obaidullah, noted grinding wheat in a watermill was more economical.

He explained mechanical mills charged 14 kilograms of flour per 70kg of wheat in fee, while watermills charged only 7kg.

Due to recent droughts, he added, water levels in the district had significantly decreased, affecting their work.

“Flour from watermills is more affordable for people. This traditional practice should be preserved and the government must pay due attention to watermills. They operate without fuel costs.”

Millers urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to keep the mills operational by establishing dams, canals, check dams and reservoirs across the province.

They argue such initiatives would not only support agriculture and livestock farming but also help preserve traditional watermills.

Meanwhile, local officials acknowledge the concerns of millers and assure them that efforts are underway to address the issue.

Director of Energy and Water Musa Jan Haqbeen told Pajhwok Afghan News 61 watermills were currently operational in Chamtal, Chahar Bolak, Balkh and Sholgara districts.

He said “We have 61 watermills in Balkh province. We have visited these mills and met their owners. Many of their issues have been resolved, and we are actively working to address the remaining concerns. Water management stays one of our top priorities.”

Watermills are one of the oldest methods of grinding grains. They operate using the pressure of water and do not require fuel.