Mily awards to Shuhada Next of Kins conferred

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Corps Investiture Ceremony held at Corps Headquarters Peshawar to confer military awards to Shuhada Next of Kins and serving military officers acknowledging their gallantry acts and sacrifices in the line of duty.

Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat was the Chief Guest at the occasion. 62 Kins of Shuhada and one veteran soldier received Tamgha-e-Basalat while Sitara-e-Imitiaz (Military) was awarded to 9 officers and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Miltary) to 19 officers.