Mily leadership rejects criticism on Operation

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Military leadership expressed concern over the unwarranted criticism on the Operation Azm-e-Istehkam by some quarters, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, the top military brass took up the matter during the 265th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir at GHQ on Friday. The forum paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and the citizens who have laid their lives for peace and stability in the country.

The forum undertook a comprehensive review of internal and external security situation of the country and had detailed discussion on various aspects of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, which is aimed at harnessing the national counter terrorism efforts in a synchronised manner to dismantle the nexus of terrorism and illegal spectrum in the country for enduring stability and economic prosperity.

The top military brass also deliberated upon regional security situation, especially Afghanistan and reaffirmed its commitment to regional peace and security. The forum expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir and Palestine. It condemned serious human rights violations, war crimes and genocide being perpetrated in Kashmir and Gaza.

The military leadership affirmed its awareness of the full range of challenges and resolved to fulfill its constitutionally mandated responsibilities with the support of the resilient people of Pakistan. The forum underscored that onslaught of politically motivated digital terrorism, unleashed by conspirators, duly abetted by their foreign cohorts against state institutions is meant to induce despondency in the nation and sow discord through peddling of blatant lies, fake news and propaganda. However, the armed forces along with the nation are fully aware of all such machinations and stand united and committed in defeating the notorious designs of the enemies of Pakistan.

The top military officials reiterated to continue full support of ongoing efforts in uplifting the socioeconomic growth and wholeheartedly assisting the government in curbing all illegal activities which hamper investors’ confidence, economic stability and growth. Expressing full satisfaction on Army’s commitment to national security, COAS stressed upon maintaining high standards of professionalism and operational preparedness. Gen Asim Munir remarked that Pakistan Army had always been fully prepared to thwart all internal and external challenges and play its due role in the stability and prosperity of Pakistan, regardless of the challenges posed.