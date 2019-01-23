Mine blast kills security personnel in Mohmand

F.P. Report

GHALABAI: A security personnel was martyred and another injured in a mine blast in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

According to state radio report, the incident occurred when security forces were clearing mines in the area and suddenly a mine blasted in which one personnel was martyred and another was injured in the unfortunate incident.

A search operation was launched in the area.

Earlier this week, on Jan 21, three miners were killed in a coal mine blast in Balochistan. Rescue workers were able to retrieve their bodies. They were identified as Muhammad Omar, Abdul Manan and Abdul Ghani.