Minibus rollover kills 2, injures 1 in Daikundi

KABUL (Khaama Press): Taliban officials in the central Afghan province of Daikundi said that two people died and one other was injured in a minibus rollover in the province’s Ishtarlay district. This incident occurred after a minibus vehicle tipped over in the Tagab Kogara village of Ishtarlay district, according to the authorities.

The Taliban chief of police in Daikundi province said that the minibus, which was making its way from Ishtarlay to the Nili district of the same province, allegedly strayed off the road and overturned.

The chief of the police office in Daikundi said that the driver was hurt and that the two passengers, a father and a son, who were traveling to the Daikendi clinic for treatment, died.

Whereas the precise cause for this tragedy is yet unknown, Daikundi’s traffic accidents are thought to be primarily caused by drivers’ negligence and road deterioration.

Daikundi is regarded as one of the most mountainous provinces, with irregular transportation routes. The province often witnesses fatal traffic accidents and traffic-related deaths.

