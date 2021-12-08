Minimum wage and Shah’s doctrine

A two-member Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the petitions against the Sindh High Court (SHC) order regarding fixation of minimum wage in Sindh by the provincial government. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued a stay order against the minimum monthly wage of Rs. 25,000 for workers fixed by the Sindh government. According to reports, the Provincial Cabinet in its meeting on June 25 had fixed Rs. 25,000 minimum monthly wage of workers in the province. However, the cabinet decision was challenged by private industries in SHC arguing that the mechanism of fixing minimum wages was against the constitution. The SHC upheld the decision of the Sindh government, while private industries and the business community filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Sindh government’s decision.

The minimum wage of labour is commonly specified by the governments across the globe to combat the inter-communal difference and help protect the financial rights of disadvantaged sections of the society of labourers and other less paid workers. The idea of minimum wage was first coined by the medieval British King Edward III through enactment of Ordinance of Labourers in 1349. In Pakistan, it is a provincial subject and all provincial governments fix the minimum salary in their provinces while the Federation sets the standard for federal territory. According to reports, Federation and other provinces had fixed minimum wage Rs. 20,000 per month in June this year. According to reports, the Sindh Wage Board had recommended fixing Rs. 19,000 as minimum monthly wage of workers, while Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah went one step ahead of its political rival and marked it at Rs. 25,000 per month. In fact, the fixation of minimum salary is essential to set a standard for the private sector and general public to pay their employees accordingly; however often the government itself does not follow this rule in case of contract employees and daily wagers. Syed Murad Ali Shah has demonstrated extreme generosity because he himself was not to pay the money, otherwise his doctrine could be different in the issue.