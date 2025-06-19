Minister: 20-year jihad was not for power or suppression

KABUL (TOLONews): Acting Minister of Interior Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani said during a public gathering in Paktia that the past 20 years of struggle were for independence and the implementation of Sharia, not for oppression or seeking privileges.

Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani also emphasized unity among the people.

He stated: “Jihad was not waged to gain a position or to make myself a warlord or ruler. It was fought to liberate this sacred land from disbelief and corruption.”

Speaking about government downsizing, he said: “Downsizing is being done to eliminate unnecessary positions that place pressure on both the budget and the people.”

At the same gathering, tribal elders raised their demands regarding reconstruction, healthcare, education, and the construction of water dams and other development projects.

Juma Khan, a tribal elder in Paktia, said: “When fruits ripen in our orchards, their season passes and apples are sold for just 60 to 70 afghani per kilogram. Our neighbors profit from our fruits.”

The acting minister of interior also stated that according to a decree from the leadership of the Islamic Emirate, a general amnesty has been granted to all, and no one will be held accountable for their past actions.