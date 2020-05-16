Minister appeals PM Imran to allow railways operation from Monday

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid has appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to allow railways operation from Monday and warned that Railways is on breakeven point and economic condition of Pakistan Railways is not good.

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters in Lahore today, he said that railways system is restored in all over world.

Railways Minister said that we have to decide till Monday otherwise we will have to refund 240 million rupees to people have already booked tickets.

Sheikh Rashid said that railways have not any other means of income source these days and it is suffering from economic crisis. He added that Pakistan Railways is on breakeven point and economic condition of Pakistan Railways is not good.

If Prime Minister Imran Khan allows then Pakistan Railways will resume its operation in twenty-four hours.

Sheikh Rashid said that PPPP and PML-N wants to end National Accountability Bureau. He said that personally he is not in favour of amendment in NAB.

He said politics of opposition is limited to statements and media and incumbent government will complete its constitutional tenure as PM Imran Khan is not facing any opposition.

Answering a question, Sheikh Rashid said that Chudhary Brothers are sensible politicians and they know how to play.