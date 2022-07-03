Minister appreciates sanitation work in merged districts

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur has strongly condemned the federal government’s move to abolish free treatment facility under health card system (HCS) for tribal districts and cautioned that this act was anti-people wherein its responsibility rests with all government parties in the federation. He further said that the present federal government has openly resorted to Pakhtun animosity by cutting the funds of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and warned that all the allied parties would have to bear its consequences politically.

He was talking to a joint delegation of North and South Waziristan tribal leaders, IDPs and journalists who met the LG Minister at his Hujra in Dera Ismail Khan and apprised him of some of their problems and grievances.

Sardar Faisal Amin assured that all their issues would be addressed on priority basis and revealed that the provincial government was working hard for the speedy development of the merged districts.

“The Local Government Department has been also fully streamlined for the first time in history whereas TMAs have started sanitation, hygiene and water supply services in all the cities of the merged districts”, he clarified and revealed that additional funds have been provided to further improve municipal facilities in all tribal belts.

Regarding the closure of the health card, Faisal Amin Gandapur said that it was a cruel step of the federal government which should be reviewed immediately. He said that the province is mostly dependent on federal funds while the federation is also guarantor to provide 3% resources to the merged districts from other provinces under the NFC award. He said that termination of free treatment facility under health card for 1.2 million poor families in tribal districts was a unilateral decision of the centre. He regretted that Shahbaz Sharif announces new medical colleges and universities in erstwhile FATA on one side but deprives them of free treatment on the other.

“It is ridiculous that Shahbaz Sharif talks of selling his clothes to provide cheap flour to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but contrary withhold funds to stop free treatment facility to the poor tribals.

In fact, he said, the centre is depriving the tribal people of their basic right to health, while it has already cut the budget for the tribal districts by 25 billion rupees.

Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur said that the federal government and its allied political parties should apologize to the people of erstwhile FATA and reverse the decision to remove unrest among them in this regard.

