Minister blames tour operators as thousands miss Hajj under private scheme

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has stated that private tour operators are responsible for the losses faced by pilgrims.

He clarified that no new quota is being granted and that only 25,698 pilgrims will be able to travel to the holy land under the private Hajj scheme.

During a press conference, Sardar Yousaf explained that the current Hajj policy was approved in November, and its implementation began thereafter. He took charge of the ministry in March and began overseeing the arrangements.

The minister noted that Pakistan’s total Hajj quota is 179,210. The government successfully utilized its share according to Saudi regulations, but the private sector failed to use its full 50% share.

He said that Pakistan’s Hajj quota is divided equally between the government and the private sector. The government fulfilled its responsibility in a timely manner, completing the process and getting approvals for pilgrims without delay.

The minister criticised the private sector for failing to act on time, working against Saudi guidelines, and ultimately causing harm to the pilgrims. He said the private operators are to blame for the disruption.

He shared that he visited Saudi Arabia twice and met with the Saudi Minister of Hajj. The prime minister also took immediate notice of the matter. Unfortunately, due to negligence by some individuals, many pilgrims were unable to proceed with their Hajj.

Sardar Yousaf revealed that the Saudi government had set a deadline of February 14 for private operators to deposit 25% of the required amount. Even after an extension, they managed to collect payments for only an additional 10,000 pilgrims.

The prime minister’s inquiry committee is investigating the matter. Its findings will determine responsibility.

He emphasized that the ministry had repeatedly reminded private operators. Pilgrims under the government scheme are staying in Aziziyah, and the companies responsible for their services have been instructed to ensure proper arrangements.

Sardar Yousaf added that he has met with pilgrims, who expressed satisfaction with the arrangements. Hajj flights will continue until May 31, and the government is actively working to provide all necessary facilities and address complaints on the spot.