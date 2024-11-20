Minister calls for shared role to address religious, worldly needs

KHOST (TOLOnews): The Acting Interior Minister Khalifa Sirajudin Haqqani has asked people to work with the government in both religious and worldly needs.

During the inauguration of a mosque construction project in Khost, the Acting Minister of Interior, stated that mosques and madrasas (religious schools) should not be left solely in the hands of clerics.

He stressed the importance of collective efforts to address both religious and worldly needs and challenges.

“We will not leave religion solely to clerics. Everyone will have a role in religion, but for fulfilling worldly necessities and resolving issues, we will work together with proper rules, principles, and efforts to solve those challenges sincerely,” said Haqqani.

The Acting Interior Minister also highlighted the insufficiency of domestic revenues to fund developmental projects.

He added that domestic revenues are not sufficient for implementing major development initiatives and noted that long-term projects are being undertaken using revenue from the country’s mineral resources.

“Our revenues are very limited, and our developmental income hasn’t yet reached a level where we can carry out major projects. However, work on some long-term projects is ongoing using the proceeds from minerals. For projects within our capacity, we won’t wait for others; we will make our own efforts,” he added.

Residents of Khost, meanwhile, called for greater cooperation in implementing essential infrastructure projects in the province.

Mohammad Ilyas, a resident of Khost, said: “There are water dams in many areas where surveys have been conducted, but their construction has yet to start.”

Another resident, Sakhi Mohammad, stated: “In Khost, we need projects that people urgently require, such as roads, bridges, and water dams.”

Saeedullah Jan, another resident of Khost, told TOLOnews: “In the previous government, promises were made to us regarding reconstruction projects, but they were not implemented. Now we ask the Islamic Emirate to take action in this regard.”

The mosque in Khost’s capital is being constructed with a budget of 30 million Afghanis, funded by a local businessman.

The mosque will have the capacity to accommodate 2,500 worshippers at one time.