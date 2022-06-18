Minister confirms seeking us support for IMF program

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha has confirmed seeking United States support for revival of International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. According to details, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha has confirmed that Pakistan had reached out to the United States in a bid to revive $6 billion IMF programme.

Talking to journalists after standing committee meeting, the State Minister pointed out that talks were underway with the IMF as the global lender was seeking clarification on many issues. Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha further said that while the former rulers damaged the country’s credibility the current government was seeking better relations with all the nations. “We have reached out to United States for the revival of IMF programme,” she added.

The State Minister noted Pakistan’s relations with the United States were improving. “Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s visit to the United States was also successful”, she added. Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan had sought support from the United States for the revival of the IMF programme as the global lender has not yet agreed to a staff-level pact despite the tough measures by the government.

According to details, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Minister of State for Finance Ayesha Pasha met with US Ambassador Donald Blome and sought Washington’s support for the revival of the IMF programme. Blome was apprised that the government has proposed fiscal consolidation equal to 2.2 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in difficult circumstances.