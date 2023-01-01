Minister gives mining licenses to 14 individuals

BAGHLAN (Agencies): Shahabuddin Delawar, the Minister of Mines and Petroleum of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has distributed mining licenses to 14 people during his visit to Baghlan province.

According to Bakhtar news agency, Delawar said that the licenses were issued temporarily for 9 months, and for those who can operate according to the standards of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, licenses will be extended.

Meanwhile, Aminullah Ahmadi, the head of the coal enterprise in the north of the country, said that according to their survey, there are coal mines in 400 areas of Baghlan.

He also said that the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum considers itself obliged to grant licenses for miners, monitor their activities, cancel licenses in case of problems or bring changes considering the national interests.

Miners are also required to extract specified mines, preventing the illegal sale of minerals, observe technical standards during extraction, avoid contract with a second person, provide monitoring facilities for the delegations of the Islamic Emirate, prevent the employment of children in mining and using modern tools of mining.