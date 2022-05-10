Minister holds meeting with SIDCL on BRT Orange Line

F.P. Report

Karachi: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that he wants to see buses plying on Abdul Sattar Edhi (BRT Orange Line) as soon as possible and added that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate the project. He again directed Sindh Mass Transit Authority officials to remain at camp office to monitor the pace of work If no one is unable to do It, he should resign an go home.,he warned.

While presiding over a meeting with Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limite(SIDCL)pertaining to Abdul Sattar Edhi (BRT Orange Line). The meeting was attended by SIDCL CFO Khadim Hussain, General Manager Engineering Shafi Muhammad, Consultant /Project Manager Nespak Rehan Zaman.Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Capt. (retd) Altaf Hussain Sario, Director Infrastructure and Planning Yousuf Munir, and other officers were also present.The Provincial Minister said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have given a special task to complete the project in all respect as soon as possible.. He directed Nespak consultant to complete the work of posting of signage boards, docking rubbers, installation of IT system and monitoring system.He said that the buses of Orange Line would reach the port on May 11 and one week further to the bus depot . The training schedule for Orange Line bus drivers should be finalized so that their training can begin as soon as the buses arrive.

In the meeting , SIDCL gave a detailed briefing on various stages of the project after the arrival of buses at the depot.The meeting also discussed the integration of the Orange Line into the Green Line. The meeting was briefed that the cost of integration into Green Line which is estimated at Rs. Rs.450 Million. After the integration, Orange Line buses will cover the distance to Nagan Chowrangi that will make project cost effective and lessen burdon of subsidy on Sindh government .

On this,the Provincial Minister directed to work on the integration and design of the orange line , but focus should be on making the project operational as soon as possible.