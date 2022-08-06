Minister instructs for foolproof arrangements during Muharram

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department has arranged lighting, cleaning, drinking water, drainage and sprinkling facilities throughout the province including the adjoining districts during Ashura Muharram in and around the routes of Imambargahs and congregational mourning processions.

Similarly, the police and other law enforcement agencies are given all possible assistance in ensuring the security arrangements.

For this purpose, special teams and squads have been formed by the TMAs, WSSCs and Area Development Authorities of the respective cities in addition to establishing control rooms in the Local Government Secretariat and Peshawar City Metropolitan. Likewise, the holidays of municipal employees have also been canceled on Ashura day.

This was told to Provincial Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur in a special meeting regarding arrangements during Ashura Muharram at Local Government Secretariat Peshawar.

Faisal Amin Gandapur expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made so far. However, he clarified that the arrangements made by the municipalities and other LG bodies across the province should be as per required standards and foolproof in all respects.

He further directed that the special teams formed for cleaning, water, power supply and lighting facilities of TMAs and WSSCs should be immediately provided with necessary equipment and resources and these facilities should be continued not only till the end of Ashura at every cost but even all relevant special installations of the municipalities should not be removed before 12th day of Muharram.

The Minister recalled that the tragedy of Karbala is a day to remind the people of faith to support the truth and recognize their duties in the battle of right and wrong. Therefore, he said, all municipal officials should make a commitment to perform their duties diligently not only during Ashura of Muharram but throughout the year and satisfy the people with their superior services and excellent conduct so that people’s trust in the institutions is constantly restored, he concluded.