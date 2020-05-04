Minister: Iran manages COVID-19 amid sanctions climax

Monitoring Desk

RASHT: Iran has relatively managed coronavirus outbreak amid sanctions and economic problems climax, Iranian Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said.

Addressing a meeting to commemorate martyred healthcare defenders late on Sunday, Namaki said it is an honor for Iranians, who accompanied by their national consensus and empathy, were able to contain the unbridled and terrible disease.

He expressed hope for Iranians to be able to reach better achievements in managing COVID-19 disease.

Namaki also sympathized with the bereaved families of the martyred healthcare defenders and appreciated their patience and cooperation with medical staff.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected millions of people across the world.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

Head of Iran’s Health Ministry’s Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that some 47 more Iranians died of coronavirus and that 78,422 people out of a total of 97,424 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered, while unfortunately, the total number of deaths reached 6,203.

Courtesy: (IRNA)