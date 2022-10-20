Minister Keegan reaffirms important UK-Egypt ties on first visit to Cairo

F.P. Report

LONDON: Ahead of COP27 and on her first official visit to Egypt, UK Minister for Africa, Gillian Keegan, reaffirmed UK-Egypt partnership and thanked Egypt for its leadership on the climate change agenda.

Minister Keegan met with Foreign Minister and COP President Sameh Shoukry to discuss how the UK and Egypt can work together to secure the best outcome in the upcoming climate negotiations. The Minister also discussed a number of regional files with the Foreign Minister, thanking Egypt for its role in seeking stability across the Middle East & North Africa.

As part of Cairo Water Week, the Minister delivered opening remarks at an event hosted by the Alliance for Global Water Adaptation (AGWA), and met British business people in Egypt to discuss the significant opportunities that exist for UK investment and expansion in Egypt, particularly in the renewables and green sectors. She also met with Egyptian Energy Minister Dr Mohamed Shaker, discussing how UK firms can best invest in Egypt’s booming renewables and green technology market, including solar, wind, and green hydrogen.

Speaking after the visit, Gillian Keegan said:

In less than a month, Egypt will host the world’s leaders for the United Nations climate conference, COP27, and it is essential that the negotiations are a success. After meeting with my Egyptian counterparts, I am heartened by the effort, the energy, and the enthusiasm shown by the Egyptian government in its preparations.

I was grateful for the opportunity to meet with young Egyptian leaders, both those working on climate, and young entrepreneurs. I was struck by the dynamism and the passion on display. We owe it to these young people, and to future generations, to make real progress in a month’s time.

Whilst in Cairo, I also met the family of Alaa Abd El-Fattah to express the UK’s sympathy and our commitment to his case. Mr El-Fattah is a dual Egyptian-British national: gaining consular access and ultimately securing his release is a priority for the UK. I raised our strong concerns about his ongoing detention with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.