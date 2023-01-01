Minister meets traders living abroad in Kabul

KABUL (Agencies): Acting Mines and Petroleum Minister, Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar met with several Afghan businessmen living in Holland and Britain who have traveled to Kabul.

In the meeting, Afghanistan businessmen living in these two countries expressed their interest in economic development, job creation, and service to the country and wanted to establish a mineral processing and refining factory in the country, the Ministry said in a statement.

Minister, termed the role of traders and investors important in the economic development of the country, adding that since the national security is maintained in the country, we welcome all national and international investors to invest in Afghanistan’s mines.

He has vowed to cooperate for the establishment of a mineral processing and refining factory in the country.