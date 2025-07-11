Minister of Public Health meets Turkish chargé d’affaires to discuss health cooperation

KABUL (BNA): Mawlavi Noor Jalal Jalali, the Minister of Public Health, met with Cenk Unal, the chargé d’affaires of Turkey, at his office to discuss collaboration in the health sector.

During the meeting, both officials exchanged views on enhancing cooperation between Turkey and Afghanistan, focusing on several key areas. They highlighted the importance of strengthening the capacity of scientific staff and expanding services at Ataturk Hospital.

Discussions also included the establishment of special and essential departments within the hospital, improvements to the country’s medicine system, and the creation of a dedicated section for urgent and needy patients.

Mawlavi Noor Jalal Jalali expressed his appreciation for Turkey’s ongoing support in the health sector and emphasized the potential benefits of further assistance.