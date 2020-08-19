Minister Pechuho opposes reopening of schools

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho has opposed reopening of school up to 9th standard.

Provincial health minister, while urging authorities not to take decisions in a hurry without controlling coronavirus, said that matric, intermediate and universities can only be allowed to reopen with strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Dr. Azra said that minors, due to their ignorance about the issue, can spread the novel virus though out the community. She added that it is not possible to stop children under the age of 14 from socializing.

Earlier in July, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood announced phase-wise reopening of educational institutes across the country from September 15.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that the decision was taken during the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting.

Educational institutes have been granted permission to open their administrative offices and faculty departments by ensuring strict implementation on standard operating procedures (SOPs), he asserted.