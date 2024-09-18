Minister reviews Eid Miladun Nabi arrangements

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired a meeting through a video link to review security arrangements for the Eid Miladun Nabi in the districts of Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Wazirabad and Hafizabad.

Administrative and police officers gave briefings on the arrangements during the meeting.

Control rooms have been established in all districts and arrangements were finalized in consultation with peace committees.

The provisional minister issued directives to ensure top-notch security for Eid processions and gatherings.

Staff at checkpoints were instructed to refrain from using mobile phones during duty hours, and security agencies were directed to stay alert.

Additionally, efforts to maintain cleanliness were instructed after the event. Following the chief minister’s instructions, participants in the processions will be provided refreshments and sweets.