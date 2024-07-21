Minister unveils six educational projects

KABUL (BNA): The Acting Minister of Education Mawlawi Habibullah Agha inaugurated six new educational projects worth over 122 million Afghanis during his visit to Balkh province.

In a press release, the ministry detailed that these projects include the Al-Muhtadoon Madrasa building in Mazar-e-Sharif city, costing 35 million AFN; the Hanifa al-Bayda Madrasa building in Nahr-e-Shahi district, costing 11 million AFN; the Hasan bin Ali Radhi Madrasa building in Mazar-e-Sharif city, costing 4 million AFN; the High School of Air Blocks building in Mazar-e-Sharif city, costing 38.4 million AFN; the Mahjuba Herawi Primary School building in Mazar-e-Sharif, costing 25.7 million AFN; and the Mullah Afghan Middle School building in Marmal district, costing 8.3 million AFN.

The Acting Minister of Education instructed the officials and staff of the provincial education department to treat the country’s children well, without any discrimination, and to educate them with an Islamic spirit and a commitment to sincere service to the nation.

The press release also mentioned that during his visit, the Acting Minister laid the foundation stone for the Balkh High Darul Uloom in Balkh district, with a cost of 5 million Afghanis.

It is worth noting that these educational institutions were constructed with the financial support of collaborating organizations in the education sector.