Minister warns Fazl against challenging state’s writ

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Paktunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Sunday warned the Jamiat Ulem-i-Islam-Fazl chief against challenging government’s writ, in a reference to the maulana’s plan to hold Azadi March in Islamabad on October 31.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister said the maulana was running a baseless campaign against the government and warned that action would be taken against the JUI-F Ameer’s illegal steps.

“We will not let anyone bring stick -wielding people to the streets,” said he.

The minister said everyone has the right to protest but government would not allow what he said bloodshed on the roads in the name of protests.