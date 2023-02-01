Ministry, 15 institutions signed agreements

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has signed agreements with 15 domestic and foreign institutions worth more than one billion Afghanis. The purpose of these agreements is to support children, technical and vocational training programs, orphanages, and poor families.

“We should pay attention to the problems in our society, the world should help us, and we have reduced corruption to zero. Security is also provided,” said Aziz Rahman, an official of the ministry.

“There are contracts with 15 institutions, which include 21 projects, the total cost of the project is more than 1 billion 79 million Afghani,” said Din Mohammad Haqbin, deputy of the ministry.

The spokesman of the IE considers it important to create agreements between the ministries with internal and external institutions in the field of providing work for the people and reducing the country’s economic challenges.

“The capacities that the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has identified for them will provide the field of work and service for the people of Afghanistan…,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.

Some analysts said the activities of institutions that work in various sectors to provide social and economic services in the country to be effective.

“Agreements between some institutions and government institutions in the field of employment creation can be of great economic importance,” said Shaker Yaqoobi, an economist. The cooperation agreement of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has been signed with 15 domestic and foreign institutions, while yesterday the Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced the signing of 10 agreements with some institutions providing social and economic services.

Based on the ministry’s statement, these institutions work to support and develop small and medium enterprises in various sectors.