Ministry denies rumors of media shutdown

KABUL (TOLONews): The Ministry of Information and Culture has dismissed rumors about the closure of media outlets in certain provinces, stating that no restrictions have been imposed on media activities nationwide.

The acting deputy minister for publications, in a visit to Balkh, noted that while Islamic Emirate leadership has religious concerns regarding the use of images, media is a social necessity, and media activities should continue.

Ziaulhaq Haqmal, acting deputy minister for publications, said: “We are hearing propaganda suggesting that there has been an order to close media outlets. Alhamdulillah, there is no such directive.

There are some academic considerations, but currently, no such obstacles stand in our way. Some government offices might have any academic considerations in this regard based on the principles set by the Ministry of Vice and Virtue.

However, there is no impediment to our work.”

In Balkh, some journalists voiced concerns about the lack of a comprehensive media law.

However, the acting deputy minister pledged that efforts are underway to make the media law accessible in the near future.

Haqmal said, “There are certain issues in which we are advancing, and colleagues may be uncertain about how to proceed. For instance, on the matter of images and videos, we explained to colleagues yesterday that our leadership holds scientific and religious concerns. However, these concerns have always existed, and since media is now essential, we work based on this need.”

Spokespersons, journalists, media officials, and several supporting organizations see the ministry’s clarification that visual media will not be halted as critical for the continuation of media operations.

Abdul Latif Sahak, head of the Journalists’ Safety Committee for the North, said: “The Ministry of Information and Culture’s explanation that it is interpreting the law in line with the principles of Ministry of Vice and Virtue brings an end to these concerns.”

Previously, reports suggesting that the Islamic Emirate leadership intended to shut down visual media had raised concerns among media officials, journalists, and the public.