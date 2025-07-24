Ministry implements hundreds of development projects in Remote areas

KABUL (TOLONews): The Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development says that over the past year, it has implemented hundreds of development projects aimed at improving services in remote areas of the country.

Officials from the ministry, in their annual report presentation, stated that projects such as retaining walls, water supply networks, and check dams have been completed across various provinces and districts, with expenditures totaling billions of Afghanis.

Additionally, dozens of other projects in the fields of irrigation, road construction, and infrastructure development are still underway.

Mirza Mohammad Shakib, Chief of Staff of the Ministry, said: “The construction of check dams in 13 provinces and 142 districts has been completed at a cost of over 426 million Afghanis. Furthermore, alternative solutions have been implemented in areas where check dams did not exist.”

The Acting Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, emphasizing the significance of the Wakhan Corridor project, stated that it is progressing without any challenges. He added that basic services will also be provided to residents along the route in parallel with road construction.

Mohammad Younus Akhundzada, the acting minister, added: “It’s not just Wakhan—wherever we establish checkpoints along border regions, there are no obstacles or challenges. If any do arise, we are familiar with how to handle them. Currently, nothing poses a barrier to us, and our key contractors can operate in those areas even with minimal personnel.”

Akhundzada also noted that hundreds of World Bank projects in Afghanistan remain incomplete, and the institution currently shows little interest in initiating new ones.

However, he said the World Bank has committed to paying off all outstanding debts to contracting companies.

Akhundzada elaborated: “The World Bank clearly told me that for the employees who worked with us before the takeover, or for projects for which we are indebted, even if the debt amounts to ten or twenty thousand, they will be paid. Currently, our staff in the Ministry of Finance are working on the mechanism, but we have little interest in resuming the remaining incomplete projects.”

Moreover, the Ministry reported that work is ongoing on 559 water supply projects, 159 road construction projects, and 737 irrigation projects across different parts of the country.