Ministry issues new guidelines for private security guards

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Interior Ministry has issued new guidelines for private security guards, wherein no private guard can interfere with police work.

According to the Ministry of Interior on Sunday, neither private security guards can restrain nor they resist law-enforcement officials.

“If the security guard stops the police, it will be a violation of clause 186 of the PPC Act,” and that the licence of the concerned security company will be cancelled for violating the law. The Ministry of Interior has sent guidelines to all security guard companies. Moreover, it has also notified the four chief secretaries, as well as inspectors general of police, about the notification issued on Sunday. (PPI)