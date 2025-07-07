Ministry notifies appointments of chief justices for high courts

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued notifications for the permanent appointment of chief justices to four high courts in Pakistan, following the approval of President Asif Ali Zardari.

According to the official notification, Justice Attique Shah has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, while Justice Rozi Khan has been named Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court. Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar has been appointed Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court.

Similarly, Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court.

These appointments were recommended by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, which had nominated all four judges for the respective positions.