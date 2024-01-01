Ministry of Hajj collects 124 million Afghanis from endowed properties

KABUL (TOLONews): The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs states that over the past year, it has collected more than 124 million Afghanis from endowed properties in the capital and the provinces.

The ministry, in its program detailing its one-year achievements, also mentioned that an additional 35 million Afghanis were collected from arrears owed by tenants of endowed properties.

Azizurrahman Mansoor, Deputy Minister for Enlightenment and Management of Religious Sites, said: “200 million Afghanis were paid for mosque electricity expenses; secondly, 150 million Afghanis were allocated for mosque construction.”

According to ministry officials, sending 30,000 pilgrims to the Hajj ceremony, conducting exams for 23,000 mosque Imams, printing over 56,000 copies of the Hajj guidebook, issuing nearly 18,000 official letters, issuing 353 fatwas on various topics, and registering 93,390 official and unofficial mosques are among other achievements of this ministry.

Mansoor added: “17,968 official letters and applications from clients have been processed and completed.”

Officials of the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs further stated that 127 acres of land in the provinces of Ghor, Kabul, Sar-e Pol, Kunduz, Jowzjan, Maidan Wardak, and Laghman have been registered for the construction of mosques, schools, and cemeteries.

Additionally, 18 acres of land on the highways of Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Zabul, and Kandahar have been registered for the construction of mosques.

The Deputy Minister for Enlightenment and Management of Religious Sites said: “Based on the signed agreements, 18 acres of land along the highways of Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Zabul, and Kandahar have been registered and allocated for mosque construction.”

Officials of the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs also added that there are 10,500 employees in this ministry, of which 1,882 are civil servants and 7,580 are religious affairs employees.