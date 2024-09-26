Ministry of industry and commerce hosts third meeting of private sector support fund committee

KABUL (BNA): The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has announced the successful convening of the third meeting of the Leadership Committee for the Private Sector Support Fund.

In a statement released by the Ministry, it was noted that the meeting took place under the chairmanship of Haji Nooruddin Azizi, the Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, and was attended by various committee members.

During the session, members reviewed the minutes from the previous meeting and presented an update on the construction project involving a bridge, road, and retaining wall in Torkham.

Discussions focused on the initiation of activities for the Torkham project, the construction of a ring road in Spin Boldak, the establishment of a modern laboratory, and the development of a complex for the operations of the National Ports Committee. The committee also identified ten key projects to be funded by the Private Sector Support Fund within the coming year and deliberated on the budgetary allocations for delegations appointed by the committee.

At the conclusion of the meeting, concrete decisions were made regarding the discussed topics, ensuring a strategic path forward for the private sector initiatives in the country.