Ministry of interior mandates uniforms for all police officers

KABUL (TOLONews): The Ministry of Interior has made it mandatory for all police personnel to wear official uniforms.

Rahmatullah Najib Haji, the Administrative Deputy of the Ministry of Interior, stated that this decision was made under the directive of the ministry’s acting leadership. From now on, all police personnel are required to wear official uniforms while on duty.

He said: “This order and directive came from His Excellency the Khalifa Sahib, who instructed that all military personnel, officials, and affiliates are obligated to wear uniforms. The services they provide must be done in official and military attire so that the public can easily identify them.”

Abdul Mateen Qane, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, also confirmed that strict oversight will be conducted to ensure implementation of this directive. He added that this measure would help the public more easily distinguish police officers.

The Ministry’s decision has been welcomed by several citizens.

According to residents, the use of official uniforms can foster greater trust between the police and the public, and also make it easier to identify officers.

Ismail, a resident of Kabul, said: “Otherwise, you can’t tell who is a soldier and who is not. It’s a very good idea to have an official uniform approved for them.”

Na’im, a resident of Ghazni, said: “If the police wear uniforms, people will recognize that they are from the security forces and will cooperate with them. If they don’t, it might cause disorder in the city.”

This policy comes at a time when some citizens had previously criticized the absence of standard uniforms among police forces.