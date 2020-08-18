Ministry of privatization presented its two years performance report

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The ministry of privatization on directions of the country Prime Minister Imran Khan presented it two years performance report from August, 2018 to August 2020 in which the achievements of the ministry in past two years have been spotlighted.

The ministry in its media notes mentioned that to promote private sector participation in efficient management of Public Sector Enterprises through privatization process, facilitating the government to focus on socio-economic development of the Country.

They further added that the implementation of privatization program is closely aligned to the present government manifesto on following counts e.g 10% proceeds under the PC Ordinance, 2000 are meant for poverty alleviation, revival and rehabilitation of State-Owned Enterprises, creation of jobs through effective governance of SOEs , mobilizing local and foreign investment in different sectors of economy minimize operational and financial losses of SOEs.

The ministry further mentioned that when the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf came into power and formed the government the privatization process was dormant for more than three years, however, PTI government as part of its Economic Reforms agenda for revitalizing economy approved New Privatization Programme in November 2018 like implementation of the Privatization Commission Ordinance, 2000, review and updating of Privatization Policy and Procedures, optimization of sale proceeds through privatization process, facilitate improvement of corporate governance of the Public Sector Enterprises.

The performance report further mentioned that since August 2018, the privatization process of above-mentioned PSEs has been processed and Financial Advisors (FAs) have been appointed for eleven (11) transactions. To seek procedural approvals by the competent fora, twelve meetings of the PC Board and various meetings of its Committee and eleven meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) have been held since August 2018. The progress made so far, is appended are out of these, transactions like privatization of 02 RLNG Power Plants, SME Bank, Services International Hotel Lahore, Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad, Revival of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), and disposal of 28 properties etc. are at an advanced stage(Likely to be completed in the second quarter of current Financial Year).

The notes further mentioned that for privatisation of 02 RLNG Power Plants 12 potential investors hailing from Pakistan 03 Malaysia 01 Thailand 01, Europe 01, Qatar 02, Japan 03, and 01 from Bahrain have been prequalified for participation in the bidding process. Buyer-side Due Diligence is at an advanced stage.

“The privatisation of SME Bank is at an advanced stage and 04potential investors hailing from MENA (02), Europe (01) and Pakistan (01) regions, have been prequalified for participation in the bidding process. Buyer side Due Diligence is likely to commence by end of July, 2020, Privatization of HBFCL is also progressing at a faster pace and transaction structure of the entity is likely to be finalized in the upcoming meeting of the Transaction Committee on 13th, July, 2020 progress report mentioned.

The report further added that the process of privatization of FWBL is also at advance stage as Due diligence by FA has been completed and transaction structure finalized during a meeting of the transaction committee. The transaction structure will be presented before the PC Board and CCoP and approval will be obtained by the end of July, 2020.

The process for Revival of Pakistan Steel Mills is at advanced stage and sell side due diligence is near completion.Transaction structure is being finalized and will be presented before the PC Board and CCoP for approval adding that for Sale of 02 hospitality sites in Lahore (Services Int’l Hotel) & Islamabad (Jinnah Convention Centre) sell side due diligence has been completed including highest and best used study. The transaction structures of both of the entities have been finalized during meetings of the transaction committee held on 29th and 30th June, 2020. Approval of PC Board and CCoP will be obtained by the end of July, 2020.