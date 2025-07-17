Ministry of Refugees announces over 1 billion AFN in UK aid for Afghan returnees

KABUL (Ariana News): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation announced on Friday that Acting Minister Mawlawi Abdul Kabir met with Robert Dickson, the Chargé d’Affaires of the British Embassy for Afghanistan, along with several other British diplomats in Kabul.

According to a statement from the ministry, Dickson stated that the UK has allocated 1.1 billion AFN to support Afghan returnees from Iran and Pakistan. He added that the funds will be disbursed through United Nations agencies.

Richard Lindsay, the UK’s newly appointed Special Representative for Afghanistan, was also present at the meeting.

The statement added that British diplomats assured continued humanitarian assistance from London to the Afghan people and affirmed that the UK will maintain dialogue and engagement with the Islamic Emirate.

Dickson also spoke about international relations with the IEA, emphasizing that existing challenges should be resolved through dialogue.

Kabir welcomed the British diplomats and expressed appreciation for the UK’s humanitarian assistance to Afghans. He said the IEA is actively working to provide services for returnees and is currently offering essential support at border crossings.

He stressed that Afghan returnees urgently need assistance to resettle in their home regions and that humanitarian aid must not be politicized.

He further called on the British government to assist in the construction of housing settlements for returnees, stating that such efforts would help prevent further displacement.

Kabir added that IEA has addressed the international community’s concerns regarding Afghanistan and urged Western countries, including the UK, not to further delay in officially recognizing the Islamic Emirate.