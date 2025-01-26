Ministry offering investment opportunities

KABUL (TOLOnews): On the International Day of Clean Energy, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that this year, renewable energy is projected to become the world’s largest source of electricity generation. He emphasized that this transition could reduce energy production costs and help preserve the environment.

Economic affairs expert Abdul Ghafar Nizami, referring to the environmental impacts of renewable energy, said: “The industrialized countries of the world have caused the most environmental damage, while Afghanistan, despite its minimal contribution to climate change, should strive to play a more effective role in this field.”

According to experts, the use of renewable energy not only helps reduce air pollution but is also economically viable.

They emphasize the need for increased investment in this sector.

“We must take immediate action to produce electricity. Afghanistan has significant potential in various sectors, including hydro, solar, and wind energy. Especially, windy areas like Salang can generate a large amount of electricity,” said economic expert Mohammad Nabi Afghan.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy and Water has also announced efforts to expand energy production from water, wind, and solar sources.

Matiullah Abid, spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy and Water, emphasized that investment opportunities in renewable energy have been provided in Afghanistan, and millions of dollars have already been attracted in this sector.

“The Ministry of Energy and Water has created favorable conditions for investors in renewable energy, and we hope these investments will increase,” he added.

According to the ministry’s data, Afghanistan currently generates 60 megawatts of electricity from solar energy and possesses significant potential for wind, solar, and hydroenergy production.