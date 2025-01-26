Ministry outlines plans to enhance school systems

KABUL (BNA): Acting Minister of Education Mawlawi Habibullah Agha discussed educational challenges facing the Kabul province with Governor Mullah Aminullah Obaid.

The meeting focused on pressing issues within the education sector, with Governor Obaid highlighting various problems affecting districts across the province.

In response, Minister Agha assured the governor that the Ministry of Education is taking these concerns seriously and is committed to investigating them thoroughly.

Minister Agha emphasized the ministry’s dedication to enhancing the educational landscape throughout Afghanistan. He announced the Ministry’s plans in place aimed at providing improved facilities for schools, streamlining the education system, and elevating the overall quality of education.