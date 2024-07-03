Ministry plans construction of 4 new terminals in Kabul

KABUL (TOLOnews): Officials from the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing told TOLOnews that the ministry has submitted the plan to construct four terminals in four zones of Kabul to the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation to facilitate the transportation process.

Mohammad Kamal Afghan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, stated that the ministry has so far allocated approximately 1,670 acres of land for the construction of two transport terminals in two zones of Kabul to the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation.

According to Afghan, this plan aims to reduce congestion in the city. The ministry has handed over lands in the Khaki Jabar and Chahar Asyab areas of Kabul to the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, and work is ongoing to identify land in the other two zones as well.

Mohammad Kamal Afghan said, “Based on an agreement, the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing has handed over the responsibility to the honorable Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation and tasked them with preparing a design plan according to their needs and specifications on how they want to build the terminals there.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said that the design work for these two terminals will commence this solar year.

Imamuddin Ahmadi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, told TOLOnews, “We plan to build terminals for freight vehicles in the Sang-e-Nawishta and Khaki Jabar areas this year in the eastern and southeastern routes.”

Some residents of the capital consider the construction of these transport terminals important for reducing traffic congestion.

Sharifullah, a resident of Kabul, told TOLOnews, “Large vehicles arrive at uncertain times and pass through the city in an unorganized manner, causing chaos. If this happens, it is the best action.”

Shamsuddin, another resident of Kabul, said, “Creating terminals in the four zones of Kabul will bring comfort and improvement for the citizens by reducing congestion. Everything will be unloaded at its designated place, and it is good if it comes from all four sides of Kabul.”

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, so far, 1,000 jeribs of government land in the Khaki Jabar area and 669 jeribs of land in Chahar Asyab of Kabul have been handed over to the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation.