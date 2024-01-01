Ministry plans to build townships

KABUL (BNA): During a high-level meeting between Turkish construction company 77 and the Acting Minister of Urban Development and Housing, Sheikh Hamdullah Nomani, plans were announced to establish organized townships for industrial and production factories.

In the meeting, Burak Unsal, the deputy of construction company 77, highlighted the company’s activities and production plant located in Kabul’s Green Industries Township. Unsal emphasized the need for ample space to meet engineering and quality standards for the construction of large bridges, ensuring their long-term maintenance.

Unsal emphasized that the production of large bridges requires a vast space to meet engineering and quality standards, ensuring the structures can be maintained in good condition for 28 days.

Acting Minister Sheikh Hamdullah Nomani responded by acknowledging the legal and technical challenges associated with the land in the Green Industries Township, noting that the Ministry is working to resolve these issues.

Sheikh Hamdullah Nomani assured the deputy of construction company 77 and the visiting delegation that land could be made available in the eastern part of the Pirowzi Township to commence their activities.

He also suggested that another approach could involve making adjustments to the plan of the Green Industries Township in a manner that preserves the green spaces, railway, and residential areas of the Pirowzi Residential Town.

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing is committed to establishing organized townships for industrial and production factories, in coordination and collaboration with relevant organizations.