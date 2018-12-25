Ministry rounds up drug addicts‘to protect their lives’

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Sunday rounded up at least 250 drug addicts from Kabul to save them from the cold weather and start their treatment in rehabilitation centers.

The ministry rounds up the drug addicts who voluntarily want to leave drugs and turn into a normal life. According to the ministry, a drug addict lost his life due to the cold weather in Kabul this week.

“We rounded up at least 250 drug addicts and have taken them to rehabilitation centers,” said Ahmad Zahir Sultani, head of drug addicts’ round up campaign in the MoPH. Kabul residents said that despite government’s efforts for treatment and round up of drug addicts, their number is increasing and they are seen in many parts of the city.

“It is over three years that I work here and I am in trouble with drug addicts,” said Mahram Ali, a shopkeeper in Kabul. “Few months ago, they launched a campaign and rounded up drug addicts from the Pul-e-Sokhta area, but now the drug addicts are in the area and on the streets,” said Ali Sina, a Kabul resident.

Some drug addicts in Kabul said they were addicted to drugs in Iran and when they returned home, they could not leave drugs and now are living on Kabul streets. “Police have arrested drug addicts and drug dealers. Drugs are not available as they were in the past,” said Qambar Ali, a drug addict in Kabul. “I have a disease and because of that doctors have rejected me. If they take me to the hospital, I have no problem and will go with them,” said Waheed, a drug addict in Kabul.

Reports indicate that there are at least three million drug addicts in the country. (TOLOnews)