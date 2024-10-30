Ministry signs deals worth over $3m with local organizations

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan has announced the signing of cooperation agreements valued at over $3 million with nine domestic organizations.

Akhandzada Abdul Salam Jawad, the spokesperson for the Ministry, stated that under these agreements, the domestic organizations will use the funds to launch vocational and professional training programs across 12 provinces.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce added, “These nine domestic organizations are set to implement projects valued at a total of over $3.228 million to support families and unemployed individuals through professional and vocational training programs in the provinces of Kabul, Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Herat, Balkh, Baghlan, Samangan, Faryab, Nimroz, Jawzjan, and Badghis of Afghanistan.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy also highlighted the importance of launching vocational training programs as a way to strengthen the economy for the country’s citizens.

Abdul Rahman Habib, spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy, stated, “Support from international organizations and NGOs for small and medium enterprises plays a crucial role in creating job opportunities, economically empowering families, building capacities, and providing professional training in trade development and marketing in various provinces, which gradually helps to reduce poverty.”

Additionally, the Afghanistan Chamber of Industry and Mines underscored the impact of such programs, emphasizing the need for professional and vocationally skilled individuals in various fields to meet market and production demands.

The Ministries of Labor and Social Affairs, Economy, and Industry and Commerce, all part of the interim government, periodically sign cooperation agreements with both international and domestic organizations to promote small and medium enterprises, empower women, support small businesses, and deliver vocational training programs across a variety of fields.