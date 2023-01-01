Ministry welcomed IDB assist for Afghanistan

KABUL (Agencies): The Ministry of Finance has welcomed the assistance of the Islamic Development Bank for people of Afghanistan.

The Islamic Development Bank, through the humanitarian aid fund for Afghanistan worth 8.1 million US dollars, signed cooperation agreements with six international organizations in the sectors of food security, providing potable water, health, and agriculture in different provinces of the country.

The Ministry of Finance welcomes this action of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the King Salman Charity Foundation, the Saudi Monetary Fund, and the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Ministry has appreciated their humanitarian and generous assistance with the people of Afghanistan, in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has asked the organizations to work in the sector of humanitarian aid to olan their projects in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, keeping in mind the realities and priorities of the society, so that the problems in Afghanistan could be fully addressed.