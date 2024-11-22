Ministry’s licensing initiative aims to auditing

KABUL (BNA): The Ministry of Finance has introduced the country’s first-ever licensing process for auditing firms and professional training institutions, marking a significant step toward strengthening financial accountability and professional capacity.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance, Afghanistan has faced a long-standing shortage of qualified accountants, which has created numerous challenges for corporate financial operations. To address this gap and enhance the quality of financial management, the Treasury Department of the Ministry has initiated the registration and licensing process for auditing firms and professional training institutions in accordance with established international standards.

The Ministry noted that this initiative is expected to professionalize the operations of auditing firms, curb tax evasion, and contribute to increased revenue for both public and private enterprises. Furthermore, it aims to ensure greater transparency in financial and taxation processes while empowering companies to develop robust systems and frameworks for financial management.