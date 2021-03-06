Minneapolis girds for trial in George Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS (Axios): Downtown Minneapolis is locked down ahead of Monday’s scheduled start of jury selection for the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd, Axios Twin Cities reporter Torey Van Oot reports.

Why it matters: Barbed-wire fences, concrete barriers and plywood are fortifying city buildings and private towers downtown, as officials prepare for the possibility of large crowds and civil unrest.

Extra security costs for city buildings, including five police stations, are running $600,000+ — and more than $1 million when you add the county costs for the actual courthouse.

Thousands of National Guard troops and law enforcement officers will be on hand.

Businesses are debating whether to board up or stay open.

Protesters are vowing to show up downtown to demand justice and more police accountability.

Organizers are planning to create “space for grief, love and community-building” at the site of George Floyd’s killing.