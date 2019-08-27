Minor girl among two civilians martyred in unprovoked Indian fire along LoC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: At least two civilians, including a three-year-old girl, were martyred and three others injured when the Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, military said.

The incident took place in Nekrun Sector, where three houses were also damaged in the cross border attack, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). “Indian Army troops deliberately targeted civil population,” it added.

According to the military’s media wing, the martyred are identified as Abdul Jalil, 45, and three-year-old Nausheen.

The injured have been shifted to hospital.

Ceasefire violations have witnessed a surge after New Delhi revoked the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month which escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed states.

Last week, the Foreign Office summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to condemn the unprovoked firing that martyred a seven-year-old boy after ceasefire violations in the Hot Spring and Chirikot sectors.