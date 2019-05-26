Minor Mahsa’s kidnappers and murderers jailed for 30 years each

KABUL (Khaama Press): The preliminary court of Kabul on Saturday awarded a 30-year jail term to two perpetrators involved in kidnapping and murder of a minor Afghan girl.

The relatives of the minor girl Mahsa were also present in the open court hearing which was held in Kabul earlier today.

The judge of the court announced the verdict awarding 30-years of jail terms to each perpetrators, Sajad Agha son of Aqa Rand Rohaullah son of Noorullah.

The Judge Abdul Warispur also added that the verdict of the preliminary is not final and that the convicts can file an appeal with the Appellate Court.

Mahsa was only 6-year-old when she was abducted by the two men from 315th residential project site located in 11th police district of Kabul city earlier this year.

The Ministry of Interior officials had earlier said that the kidnappers were demanding $300,000 ransom in exchange for her release.

The kidnap and murder of Mahsa sent shockwaves across the country with majority of the people demanding immediate trial and execution of the two perpetrators.