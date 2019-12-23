Minorities enjoy complete freedom in Pakistan: President

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said all religious minorities enjoy complete freedom in Pakistan.

Addressing a special ceremony in connection with Christmas celebrations in Islamabad on Monday, he said all Muslims fully believe in all the prophets of Allah, including the Holy Christ.

The President said that all the religious minorities had played their pivotal role in creation of Pakistan and they are free to go to their temples, mosques, churches, and other places of worship as stated by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said Islam does not permit forced conversion and the state of Pakistan also pursues zero tolerance policy in this regard.

He said Pakistan sent a message of peace by opening up Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh community of India.