Minsk recalls envoy to EU

MINSK (TASS): Belarus has recalled its envoy to the EU and advised Brussels to do the same, as well as prohibited all EU officials involved in the introduction of the latest sanctions agai-nst Minsk from entering the country, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“Belarus’s permanent representative to the EU is recalled to Minsk for consultations. The head of the EU mission in the Republic of Belarus, too, has been asked to leave for Brussels for consultations to brief the superiors on Belarus’ intolerance towards pressure and sanctions,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“Alongside this, in a retaliatory move all representatives of EU structures and persons from the EU, who contributed to the introduction of restrictions, will be prohibited from entering the country,” the Foreign Ministry said, adding that the Belarusian side was continuing to work on retaliatory measures, including economic ones.